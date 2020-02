Photo credit: INSTARImages

“He texts me all the time, ‘I love you, I adore you, you’re the best mother,’” Teresa told PEOPLE Now on February 5. “Listen, I’ll always have a special place for him in my heart. We want the best for each other. I want him to be happy, he wants me to be happy. And that’s it. We’re going to be the best parents we could to our four daughters.”