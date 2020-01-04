Teresa Giudice’s father, Giacinto Gorga went back to the hospital amid his fight with an unknown illness. The Real Housewives of New Jersey star, 47, revealed the news on her Instagram page on Friday, January 3.
Send us a scoop!
Fill out the form below, or call us at (866) 667-2327
Teresa Giudice’s father, Giacinto Gorga went back to the hospital amid his fight with an unknown illness. The Real Housewives of New Jersey star, 47, revealed the news on her Instagram page on Friday, January 3.
Stay up to date with the latest from OK! Magazine.
Sign up for OK! INSIDER now!
Sound off in the comments below!