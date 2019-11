Photo credit: Shutterstock

In addition, Teresa shared that she and her four daughters —, 18,, 15,, 13 and, 10, were emotional when they reunited with Joe earlier this month. "The girls are definitely going to see Joe for Christmas," Teresa said during a conversation with E! News . "I was telling them, if they want to go for Thanksgiving... but he's in the process of getting his passport, so I don't think it's going to be ready in time."