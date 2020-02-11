Photo credit: Shutterstock





"So I'm here at Dr. Matlock's office and I'm about to get my whole body done after the baby, and if you want to get your body done or you need some work done, he's going to take out some of my jowls that are just like, hereditary. They just run in my family, so he's gonna fix that and he's gonna suck all the baby fat out of my stomach, "Amber said in the clip.







