For the People’s Choice Awards 2019, The Real cast did not come to play! At the event, which took place on Sunday, November 10, the daytime talk show hosts stunned in beautiful gowns.
Send us a scoop!
Fill out the form below, or call us at (866) 667-2327
For the People’s Choice Awards 2019, The Real cast did not come to play! At the event, which took place on Sunday, November 10, the daytime talk show hosts stunned in beautiful gowns.
Stay up to date with the latest from OK! Magazine.
Sign up for OK! INSIDER now!
Sound off in the comments below!