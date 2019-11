Photo credit: Shutterstock

Adrienne just launched her Facebook series Wear It Well, and she hopes to inspire other women to look and feel their best. "I really want women to feel comfortable in their skin and feel body-positive and know that you can be fashionable at any size. I think it really opens our eyes to the fact that we all go through the same thing. We all go through insecurities, but at the end of the day, it's about feeling confident and comfortable in what we wear. You absolutely can be fly and fabulous at any size with any shape," she noted.