The Met Gala is alive again thanks to The Real. Hosts Jeannie Mai, Loni Love, Tamera Mowry and Adrienne Bailon recreated the iconic looks of several celebs on Thursday, October 31, for Halloween 2019 on the show.
Send us a scoop!
Fill out the form below, or call us at (866) 667-2327
The Met Gala is alive again thanks to The Real. Hosts Jeannie Mai, Loni Love, Tamera Mowry and Adrienne Bailon recreated the iconic looks of several celebs on Thursday, October 31, for Halloween 2019 on the show.
Stay up to date with the latest from OK! Magazine.
Sign up for OK! INSIDER now!
Sound off in the comments below!