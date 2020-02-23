trending in STYLE

The hosts of The Real, Rihanna and Lena Waithe were just a few of many A-listers who came out for a night of celebration at the 51st Annual NAACP Image Awards held on Saturday, February 22. Check out some of the best looks from the red carpet.

 

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on YouTube!

Sound off in the comments below!

Join the conversation