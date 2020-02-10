Photo credit: INSTARImages

Tamera replied, “I actually feel very honored. That is a huge compliment. Thank you very much, because I remember the first two or three years of The Real, you guys thought I was a prude. So, there is one very true thing about that statement. I am a freak. I’m not bisexual. I do love women, in the sense that I admire their beauty. I did have a dream one time — we talked about that before. I'm not [bisexual]. It's okay.