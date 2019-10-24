Photo credit: Shutterstock

“In the moment I was like, ‘What’s gonna happen here because I don’t wanna take this L,” she said. Amanda then revealed “I told him, ‘What’s about to happen is you’re going to open this bag and there’s going to be a sex toy in that bag. Are you ready for that?’ I just told him. I had to flip the awkward! Because now, I’m not awkward anymore, because I made him awkward. I said, ‘You got a glove?’ He gave my bag and I went on my way.”