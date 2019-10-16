Tamera Mowry is getting candid about her bursts of anger. During a recent episode of The Real, she admitted to her shocked cohosts that she’s broken plates in the middle of a fit of rage more than once.
Send us a scoop!
Fill out the form below, or call us at (866) 667-2327
Tamera Mowry is getting candid about her bursts of anger. During a recent episode of The Real, she admitted to her shocked cohosts that she’s broken plates in the middle of a fit of rage more than once.
Stay up to date with the latest from OK! Magazine.
Sign up for OK! INSIDER now!
Sound off in the comments below!