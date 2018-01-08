Cutting Ties
The Weeknd Cuts Ties With H&M After They Release Ad Calling A Black Child A Monkey
The artist has been collaborating with the retail clothing company for nearly a year.
Multinational retail-clothing company H&M is facing some serious heat after promoting an ad on its site that many have blasted for being racist. The ad shows a black boy wearing a hoodie that reads “coolest monkey in the jungle.” H&M has since pulled the ad and apologized, but that hasn’t kept artist The Weeknd from cutting ties with the clothing site that he worked on a second collaboration with back in September.
2 of 6
4 of 6
5 of 6
6 of 6
1/6
Sound off in the comments below!