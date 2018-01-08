The Weeknd Cuts Ties With H&M After They Release Ad Calling A Black Child A Monkey

TSRStaff: Thembi ( @ThembiTV_ ) _____________________________________ Alright #Roommates, a lot of people are up in arms about a photo that has been going around from the #H&M website. _____________________________________ The photo is of a black boy who is wearing a "monkey" hoodie for #H&M. _____________________________________ People are extremely upset that the people in charge of the shoot chose to put the black boy in the green sweater as opposed to the other sweaters pictures in the collection. [SWIPE] _____________________________________ We have verified that these pictures are indeed on the #H&M #UK website--but what do y'all think #Roommates? Are people reaching, or are they absolutely right in being upset?

A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on Jan 7, 2018 at 5:48pm PST