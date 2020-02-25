trending in COUPLES
- Josiah Duggar Pens Sweet Message For His Wife On Their 2nd Engagement Anniversary
- Exes Kaitlynn Carter & Brody Jenner Fly Home Together From Indonesia
- Pregnant Jenna Dewan Gushes Over Fiance Steve Kazee Serenading Her Before Bed
- Tamar Braxton Explains Why She Deleted IG Photos & Reveals Relationship Status
- Justin & Jessica Are All Smiles While Out With Silas After PDA Scandal
Mariska Hargitay is happily in love! She’s married to Younger star Peter Hermann and they’ve been together for almost 16 long and blissful years. So who is exactly is her man in shining armor? Here are seven fast facts about Peter!
View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Mariska Hargitay (@therealmariskahargitay) on
View this post on Instagram
Happy Holidays from our family to yours! 📷:Caro
A post shared by Mariska Hargitay (@therealmariskahargitay) on
View this post on Instagram
Happy Birthday to the birthday girl @therealdebramessing from me and the birthday boy. Happy Happy Happy Grand Day! We love you!
A post shared by Mariska Hargitay (@therealmariskahargitay) on
View this post on Instagram
We just wrapped an incredibly inspiring board retreat day with an incredibly inspiring board. Thank you for your great hearts and you’re great brains and your deep dedication to bringing change. #JoyfulHeart #BoardofDirectors #Healing #HealingJustice #JusticeThatHeals #Tranformation #Love #Gratitude #EndTheBacklog 💚💙❤️
A post shared by Mariska Hargitay (@therealmariskahargitay) on
View this post on Instagram
Just getting started.... #It’sBeginningToLookA lotLikeChristmas
A post shared by Mariska Hargitay (@therealmariskahargitay) on
View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Mariska Hargitay (@therealmariskahargitay) on
For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on YouTube!
- Tagged:
- Mariska Hargitay
- Peter Hermann
Sound off in the comments below!