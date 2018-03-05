Trailblazers
Is ‘Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri’ Based On An Olsen Twins Movie? Inside This Hilarious Fan Theory
Mary Kate and Ashley did it first.
Frances McDormand won the Best Actress Oscar for her performance in Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri last night, and according to a hilarious fan theory, Frances has Mary Kate and Ashley Olsen to thank for the Oscar-winning role. Click through to see why fans think MK & A’s 1998 straight-to-VHS classic Billboard Dad is the real inspiration behind the Oscar-winning film.
