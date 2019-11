Photo credit: INSTARImages

Tia shares both children with her husband Cory Hardrict and in September, she opened up to Us Weekly about adding to their family of four. “Some days I want to have another one, and then other days I’m like, ‘Are you crazy?’” she said at the time. “I was actually talking to one of my girlfriends and I was like, ‘You know what? I want to have another baby, is that crazy?’ Our pregnancies were really difficult, and she said, ‘Tia, yes — you are crazy. I know you love a challenge and that’s probably why you want another child, but go run a marathon or something! Focus that energy somewhere else.'”