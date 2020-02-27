trending in REALITY TV
- Watch! Snooki Works The Pole & Twerks At The Strip Club With 'Jersey Shore' Costars
- 'RHOC' Cast 'Shocked' By Tamra Judge's Possible Show Return
- 'Jersey Shore' Star Jenni 'JWoww' Farley Talks Coparenting With Ex Roger Mathews
- Jinger Duggar Goes To Visit Family In Arkansas Without Her Husband Jeremy Vuolo
- Peter Weber Admits He Wishes Madison Told Him ‘Sooner’ That She’s A Virgin
Is Tia Mowry looking for a new gig? The Family Reunion star recently opened up about whether or not she would join the Real Housewives of Atlanta after working with star Kenya Moore. The Bravo celeb guest-starred on Tia’s Netflix sitcom last year.
View this post on Instagram
So many of you were asking about my outfit details and here it is:) Tap for details! 🙏🏽
A post shared by TiaMowry (@tiamowry) on
View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Kenya Moore (@thekenyamoore) on
View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Kenya Moore (@thekenyamoore) on
View this post on Instagram
Caught up with this one! Womb mate @tameramowrytwo! #sister,#sister
A post shared by TiaMowry (@tiamowry) on
View this post on Instagram
Watch #RHOA tonight on @bravotv 8/7c 🗣Remember last week when it came for my @kenyamoorehair care line? (now available in over 2200 @sallybeauty stores ) nationwide “If you don’t want this smoke, don’t light the match” 👸🏾 Kenya #shecameforme1st #IWin #KenyaMoore #KenyaMooreHair #sallybeauty #kenyamooreedgegrow #boss #IHadTime #petty #coachella-ish 😆
A post shared by Kenya Moore (@thekenyamoore) on
View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Kenya Moore (@thekenyamoore) on
View this post on Instagram
Ok we are already halfway through January, how are your #NewYear’s #resolutions coming along? Have you created a vision board? I have had “co-founder” on mine for so long, so remember even if you hit a few bumps keep going and stay the path. Also #selfcareisntselfish, so do something for you today, like taking a multivitamin…. @shopanser #nofilter #nomakeup
A post shared by TiaMowry (@tiamowry) on
For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on YouTube!
- Tagged:
- Kenya Moore
- Tia Mowry
Sound off in the comments below!