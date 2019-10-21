Drake’s dad Dennis Graham and reality television legend Tiffany Pollard were spotted getting cozy! On October 20, they each posted a picture of them cuddling up together before sharing details about their night on the town.
Send us a scoop!
Fill out the form below, or call us at (866) 667-2327
Drake’s dad Dennis Graham and reality television legend Tiffany Pollard were spotted getting cozy! On October 20, they each posted a picture of them cuddling up together before sharing details about their night on the town.
Stay up to date with the latest from OK! Magazine.
Sign up for OK! INSIDER now!
Sound off in the comments below!