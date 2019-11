Photo credit: MEGA

Earlier this month, the Memphis native claimed that Drake, 32, lied about their nature of their relationship in order to sell his music. During an interview with, Dennis recalled, "I had a conversation with Drake about that. I have always been with Drake. I talk to him if not every day, then every other day. We really got into a deep conversation about that. I said, 'Drake, why are you saying all of this different stuff about me? This is not cool.' He [said], 'Dad, it sells records.' Okay, well cool."