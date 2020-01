Photo credit: Shutterstock

The “Apologize” producer's battle with painkillers began in 2011 after getting a root canal. Timbaland admitted that he started to abuse OxyContin and Percocet. His troubles got worse after going through a messy divorce with his ex-wife Monique Idlett. The separation process began in 2013 and went on for year. The split was coupled with an IRS investigation for three years of unpaid taxes—a lapse he attributed to confusion and inattention during his addiction period.