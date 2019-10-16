Photo credit: Nicole Balsamo Photography

Savannah, 22, sported a huge smile as she showed off her new hairstyle on October 15. Her blonde hair was trimmed on the sides while keeping the top longer. “Ladies...do what YOU want to do. Don’t base your looks, opinions, beliefs, etc on a man and what HE wants,” she captioned the photo. “It’s our world and they just live in it 😉.”