Fashion mogul Tommy Hilfiger and wife Dee Ocleppo Hilfiger are moving from their Greenwich, Conn., mansion to their new home in Palm Beach, Fla.

A source dished the couple was able to find a buyer for the stunning estate “after just four showings and three great offers.” The fashion duo put their home on the market for $47.5M in September. The quick and easy sale shows how eager wealthy city dwellers are to find more space amid the ongoing pandemic.

PREPARING FOR BABY? TOUR JUSTIN BIEBER & HAILEY BALDWIN‘S NEW MANSION: PHOTOS

The Hilfiger’s bought the property in 2010 for $31.4M and spent over three years renovating the luxurious compound. The 69-year-old noted the renovations were so intense that “every doorknob” was even redone.

Dee said their former estate was the ideal location for entertainment. Tommy previously explained: “We feel like we’re in the English countryside, yet the city is so close.”

Take a look at the Hilfiger’s extraordinary Greenwich mansion.