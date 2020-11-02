There’s no way Justin Bieber feels “Lonely” in his new $25M mansion with wife Hailey Baldwin.

The love birds purchased their new family home on August 28 after putting their former Beverly Hills abode on the market for $8,995,000. Bieber, 26, and Baldwin’s jaw-dropping new estate — which includes fingerprint recognition throughout the house — is the perfect oasis for the duo to retreat to amid their busy Hollywood lives.

While the musician and 23-year-old model continue to get used to married life, a source revealed Bieber and Baldwin definitely have babies on the brain. “Justin is focused on music, Hailey and being a good husband to her,” an insider recently told UsWeekly. “Justin wants to start a family when the time is right, and Hailey feels the same way.”

Right now, “they are both on the same page and enjoying being the best partners possible to one another,” the source added. Bieber and Baldwin secretly tied the knot in a New York City courthouse in 2018. On year later, they held a traditional ceremony with close family and friends in South Carolina in September.

Despite loving their time together in lockdown — due to the COVID-19 pandemic — Baldwin explained the power couple is still “getting to know each other deeper. We’ve been having a really fun summer, regardless of everything that’s been going on.”

When talking about his relationship with Baldwin in his newest YouTube documentary special Bieber: Next Chapter, Bieber explained the past eight months in lockdown has “allowed us to take a step back and focus on each other.” He added, “That was a beautiful thing.”

While there is no bun in the oven just yet, the couple’s 110,000 square-foot home provides ample room for little Bieber babies to eventually run around and play in.

Take a look at Mr. & Mrs. Bieber’s new love nest!