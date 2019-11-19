trending in NEWS

Tori Spelling gave her husband Dean McDermott the sweetest birthday surprise! On November 18, the Beverly Hills, 90210 star and the Chopped Canada host flew into New York for a celebration lunch at Black Tap’s new Herald Square location. Tori, 46, and Dean, 53, couldn’t stop laughing while they enjoyed their over-the-top milkshakes. The couple has experienced financial woes over the years, and most recently allegedly owe thousands of dollars to credit card companies.

