Tori Spelling gave her husband Dean McDermott the sweetest birthday surprise! On November 18, the Beverly Hills, 90210 star and the Chopped Canada host flew into New York for a celebration lunch at Black Tap’s new Herald Square location. Tori, 46, and Dean, 53, couldn’t stop laughing while they enjoyed their over-the-top milkshakes. The couple has experienced financial woes over the years, and most recently allegedly owe thousands of dollars to credit card companies.