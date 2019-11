Photo credit: INSTARImages

Even though the actors appeared happy as ever during Dean’s birthday outing, Tori and the Open Range star are deep in debt. Fox announced earlier this month that the 90210 reboot was not picked up for a second season, which means Tori won’t get any paychecks from the show. RadarOnline.com reported that despite paying off various debt following the season 1 reboot of 90210, Tori still owes a whopping $1,182,760 in taxes!