The mother of five continued, "Between her last year at her elementary school or the first year at her middle school, [Stella] has endured enough bullying for a lifetime. Her old school in Encino, we were told ‘We are talking to the parents of that bully’ and ‘he is trying to change.’ He never did! Never any consequences for his actions towards my daughter and other kids. This child’s parents are on the board of the school. They give a lot of money to this school. Financially, we aren’t able to . So, they won.”