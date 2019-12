Photo credit: We Tv

During a conversation with PEOPLE , the Braxton Family Values star revealed that her wedding day was worthwhile. “Our wedding day was unpredictable and amazing. Our personalities shined through and it was a great example of our relationship. Simple elegance, but all about celebrating with family and friends. It was perfect for us,” she explained. “I’m married to an amazing man, and our night was about displaying our love for each other amongst our loved ones and including our loved ones and blending our families. Who could ask for anything more?!”