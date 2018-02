"Tristan definitely has a type, and [the woman] dressed the part,” said the source. “She wore a white bodycon dress with a back slit. Her hair was dirty blond with a middle part and was styled super straight with a straight-line.”

The insider told the mag that the mystery woman “whispered something to Tristan — who appeared to be smoking marijuana — and ‘placed her hand on his hips.’ ”

The source added: “She was rubbing up and down while she was whispering to him. He never fully put his arm around her, however, they were standing really close at times. So close that when he would put his hand down by his side, his hands would lightly graze her backside."

The publication also released pictures and a short video of the two’s encounter

“At first he seemed really aware and paranoid," the insider explained. “He was looking around but trying to play it cool. Closer to the end of the night he started smiling and bobbing to the music.”

Khloe, who is pregnant with the couple’s first child together, recently gushed about her relationship with the NBA player on Instagram. “ ‘When a woman is loved correctly, she becomes ten times the woman she was before’ Thank you my love ❤,” the mom-to-be captioned a photo of the two.