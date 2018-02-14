NEWS
Crossing A Line

Khloe Kardashian Betrayed By Tristan Thompson Who's Still Friendly With His First Baby Mama

February 14, 2018 18:13PM

'Tristan made a slew of promises to Khloe only to go back on many of them.'

Khloe Kardashian is not okay with her baby daddy Tristan Thompson‘s close relationship with his ex. He’s also been flirting like crazy when he goes out to the bars. The reality TV star knows girls throw themselves at him and she hates that she can’t always keep a close eye on him. Click through to find out more! 

Khloe can’t stop crying and won’t leave the house, sources told In Touch. She feels like she'll be forced to raise her first child alone! 
“Tristan made a slew of promises to Khloe only to go back on many of them," the insider revealed. 
Whenever Tristan's away from Khloe, he flirts with everyone, according to the source, and is always tagged in social media pics with a bunch of girls and cheerleaders.
There are even rumors that Tristan cheated on Khloe! It kills her to think about it. "Khloe seems to be doing it all over again," the insider said, referring to her tumultuous relationship with her ex Lamar Odom. "She has chosen another basketball player." 
She's also not okay with Tristan's relationship with his ex baby mama Jordan Craig. "Despite all her efforts to put it to the back of her mind, she can't help thinking that a leopard doesn't change its spots, especially when Tristan left pregnant Jordan for Khloe."
And Khloe once called their long distance relationship "complicated." They've been splitting their time between Cleveland and L.A. and apparently when Khloe's not around, Tristan "acts like a single man," the insider said. "He flirts like crazy, and maybe does more, but he's a pro at covering his tracks."
