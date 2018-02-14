Crossing A Line
Khloe Kardashian Betrayed By Tristan Thompson Who's Still Friendly With His First Baby Mama
'Tristan made a slew of promises to Khloe only to go back on many of them.'
Khloe Kardashian is not okay with her baby daddy Tristan Thompson‘s close relationship with his ex. He’s also been flirting like crazy when he goes out to the bars. The reality TV star knows girls throw themselves at him and she hates that she can’t always keep a close eye on him. Click through to find out more!
