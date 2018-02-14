Khloe Kardashian Betrayed By Tristan Thompson Who's Still Friendly With His First Baby Mama

FBF to one of my favorite days with all of my favorite people... my surprise party 🎉 man, everyone was sooooo good at keeping that secret! Hrush, Jen and Tristan were so calm, cool and collected during glam 👀 I need to watch you sneaks lol That was such an epic night!

A post shared by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on Nov 17, 2017 at 7:02am PST