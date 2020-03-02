Photo credit: Stephen Lovekin/Shutterstock

“When my dad got sick, I started getting everybody in my family to go on group runs,” the general contractor told People in October 2019 about his decision to get into running marathons. “It started once a week on like a Thursday, and we’d go for 30 minutes and just meet for 30 minutes, and then go do like an hour. We just keep increasing, and I really enjoyed doing it. It was good family time, good time with my friends and we all got better together.”