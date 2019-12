Photo credit: INSTARImages

Career-wise, she hopes that her upcoming CW show is still going well. “I love the TV show I’m on right now, Katy Keene,” she said. “I hope we can do that for a while. I don’t know.” She added that overall, she wants the good vibes to keep coming. “I’m kind of content and happy. If I can just keep on keeping on. I hope I’m still here. That would be fun. If I don’t screw it up this year,” the Life Sentence actress said.