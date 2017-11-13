Usher's Wife Grace Miguel Speaks Out For First Time About Herpes Lawsuit

Grace Miguel is supporting her husband Usher as he deals with his herpes scandal, and proved that over the weekend when asked about the situation.RadarOnline.com revealed that back in 2012, Usher paid a $1.1. million settlement to a woman who accused the singer of “consciously and purposefully” withholding his herpes diagnosis from her while they “continued to have unprotected sex.” Since then, he has been accused by three other people, including a man, of passing on the STD. One accuser, Laura Helm, is suing Usher for over $10 million after claiming the singer infected her.