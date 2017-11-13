COUPLES
Aly Raisman: I Was Sexually Abused By US National Team Doctor Larry Nassar

'People Are People'

Usher's Wife Grace Miguel Speaks Out For First Time About Herpes Lawsuit

November 13, 2017

The singer has been accused by several people of passing on the incurable STD.

Grace Miguel is supporting her husband Usher as he deals with his herpes scandal, and proved that over the weekend when asked about the situation.RadarOnline.com revealed that back in 2012, Usher paid a $1.1. million settlement to a woman who accused the singer of “consciously and purposefully” withholding his herpes diagnosis from her while they “continued to have unprotected sex.” Since then, he has been accused by three other people, including a man, of passing on the STD. One accuser, Laura Helm, is suing Usher for over $10 million after claiming the singer infected her.

While at LAX, the 48-year-old said, according to reports, when asked about Usher, "People are people, living their lives — have a great day."

And it appeared she was on FaceTime with her husband, whom she married in 2015 in Cuba. When pushed further, she simply replied, "That's it."
As previously reported, one accuser, Quantasia Sharpton, claimed during a live conference that a few years ago, while celebrating her 19th birthday at an Usher concert, she and her friends spent time with the star before they engaged in sexual contact. He allegedly did not tell her he had any STD.
While she tested negative for herpes, she contacted attorney Lisa Bloom to find out “what her rights are as a woman,” she said.
“I was upset by the reports because I would have never consented if I would have known. I would not have taken a risk of getting an incurable disease. My health is really important to me. I feel that my rights were violated.” But if Grace is concerned by the allegations, she's definitely not showing it.
