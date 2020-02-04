"There's things where … you would always expect your best friends to be on your side and have your back and not question your judgment or your character, and I felt like that's what Tom did. That really upset me, because he knows us very well and he knows the type of people that we are and just to even, like, second guess us at all? It just was very disrespectful, and it really hurt my feelings, especially after how hard I worked to try to, like, keep them together," Brittany added.