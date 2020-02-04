trending in REALITY TV
Vanderpump Rules star Jax Taylor regrets including Tom Sandoval in his wedding party. Tom served as one of Jax’s groomsmen when he tied the knot with Brittany Cartwright in June 2019 in Versailles, Kentucky. Jax hinted that Tom had done something “uncalled for” in the months leading up to their nuptials, which has caused lingering tension between the former close friends.
Congrats to my two best buds!! Well deserved!! 👏🏻 @twschwa @tomsandoval1 #tomtom #pumprules
Dinner @lionfishsd in #sandiego with my sweetie @bncartwright 👗🍸👔🌃👄 #pumprules thank you
Our little boy is all grown up! One of the best days of my life my best friend @twschwa has finally tied the knot. I am so honored to have you boys as my best friends. We have all come a long way in the past 10 years and it's only getting better!! Cheers to you both @musickillskate @twschwa #pumprules #tomkat #wedding #wolfpack @tomsandoval1 #gq @gq
