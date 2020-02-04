trending in REALITY TV

Vanderpump Rules star Jax Taylor regrets including Tom Sandoval in his wedding party. Tom served as one of Jax’s groomsmen when he tied the knot with Brittany Cartwright in June 2019 in Versailles, Kentucky. Jax hinted that Tom had done something “uncalled for” in the months leading up to their nuptials, which has caused lingering tension between the former close friends.

