Photo credit: Bravo TV

“Do you really think I’d stay there if I didn’t feel like she wanted me there at the same time? If she wants to cut me out of her life, then she can come up and tell me that she wants me out of her life,” Carter said in his defense. “Guess who she calls when she needs something or she needs help? She calls me. I was doing a video for her website. Guess who shot her photoshoot today? This guy, because she didn't have anybody else.”