The High School Musical alumni Vanessa Hudgens shows off her banging summertime body in her recent Instagram posts. The 31-year-old American actress and singer had been residing in her Los Angeles home during COVID but posted pictures of her this week in “Turkssss.”

Spring Breakers star Hudgens is seen looking tan, toned, and totally adorable in her recent posts, months after her 9-year relationship ended with Austin Butler.

The couple reportedly split last January, leaving their fans devastated. As for the Broadway actress, she continued to post her positive messages and fun-loving self on social media, making the breakup pain more bearable for her 38.6M followers.

Hudgens has been very active on social media recently, sharing her support for the Black Lives Matter movement and justice for Breonna Taylor. However, the California-born star had faced some heat due to her insensitive remarks regarding the pandemic.

She posted on her Instagram story saying: “Even if everybody gets it, like yeah, people are going to die which is terrible, but inevitable?”

Shortly after, she apologized via Twitter for her remarks in a post: “I realize my words were insensitive and not at all appropriate for the situation our country and the world are in right now,” she wrote.

“This has been a huge wake up call to the significance my words have, now more than ever. I’m sending safe wishes to everyone to stay safe and healthy during this crazy time.”

Hudgens, also known as Gabriella Montez from High School Musical, went quiet on social media for a while, but thankfully came back to bless us all with her rocking body, fun vibes, and sensual posts.