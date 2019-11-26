Fashion retailer Fashion Nova is getting sued by Versace, as the company sold a copycat version of Jennifer Lopez’s 2000 Grammys dress, along with several other looks the luxury fashion line designed. Versace alleged that Fashion Nova sold “deliberate copies and imitations of [its] most famous and recognizable designs, marks, symbols and other protected elements” in an attempt to “exploit the popularity and renown of Versace’s signature designs, and to trade on [its] valuable goodwill and business reputation in order to drive profits and sales to line Fashion Nova’s pockets.”