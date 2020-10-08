The year 2020 has made everything a little (well, a lot!) different, ranging from everyday activities to annual events. This year’s bicoastal Veuve Clicquot Polo Classic was no different, but a variety of stars still gathered together to make a virtual toast to the traditional suds and polo-filled day.

The virtual experience took place Saturday, October 3; polo player Nacho Figueras, alongside wife Delfina Blaquier, hosted the event from a series of backyards rather than the polo field. Virtual attendees Alessandra Ambrosio, Darren Criss, Freida Pinto, Garcelle Beauvais, Curtis Stone, Lindsay Price and more dressed in their finest picnic gear and popped bottles of Veuve Clicquot Champagne in their own socially distanced spaces to commemorate one of the most stylish events of the year.

In honor of the celebration, Veuve Clicquot made a donation to the beloved Will Rogers State Historic Park — the longstanding beneficiary of the Veuve Clicquot Polo Classic Los Angeles and home to one of the last remaining grass polo fields in the area.

