REALITY TV
We pay for scoops!

Send us a scoop!

Fill out the form below, or call us at (866) 667-2327

View Gallery
Messy Situation

Where’s The Girl Code? Vicki Gunvalson Sets Up Kelly Dodd’s Ex With Another Woman!

February 22, 2018 9:53AM

The ‘RHOC’ star played matchmaker for him and one of her friends.

Whatever happened to girl code, Vicki Gunvalson? The Real Housewives of Orange County star has been playing matchmaker, which in most situations is a nice thing, except if you are doing it for your castmate Kelly Dodd’s soon to be ex-husband! Click through for all the details.  

Where’s The Girl Code? Vicki Gunvalson Sets Up Kelly Dodd’s Ex With Another Woman!

Back to intro
1/7
Page Six reported that the OG of the OC set up Kelly’s ex Michael with one of her friends back in early December.
The fallout of Kelly and Michael’s marriage played out on RHOC and after filming was over.  Things have gotten so ugly between the two of them that it’s been reported he’s going for full custody of their 11-year-old daughter Jolie
So its surprising that Vicki would want to play matchmaker to Michael, given the delicate situation that Kelly is in and that the two seemed to be on good terms at the most recent RHOC reunion.  
To make matters worse, the woman Vicki set Michael up with was also a friend of Kelly’s at one point.  Ouch.  An insider told Page Six that Vicki and her pals took a trip to Las Vegas together,  and Vicki “FaceTimed with her boyfriend Steve [Lodge]. He and Michael are really good friends and Michael was with him so they waved ‘hi.’ Michael said he was having a rough time, and the women said they felt awful."
Vicki had a dinner party shortly after and invited both her friend and Michael.  “They really hit it off because they both have awful exes,” the insider claimed.  
Michael’s new love interest in question "doesn’t want to be dragged into Kelly’s mess” so she’s “being really careful” while “having fun.”  “Vicki’s scared too because she has to film with Kelly,” the insider revealed, noting also that his new girlfriend doesn’t want to be on the show and already turned down an opportunity to be on another franchise, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills
Was Vicki wrong to play matchmaker in this scenario?  Sound off in the comments! 

Sound off in the comments below!

Join the conversation

trending in REALITY TV

Exclusive
‘Married To Medicine’ Star Quad Lunceford Gives SHOCKING Marriage Update
REALITY TV
Olympic Gymnast Laurie Hernandez Tells All About Her Return To Puerto Rico
NEWS
Amara La Negra Reveals Her Thoughts On Young Hollywood, Her Afro, And Much More
NEWS
‘Married To Medicine’ Star Quad Tells All About New Cookbook
NEWS
Chris Evans & Jenny Slate ‘Making Plans To Get Married’ Next Summer!
NEWS
Engaged! Danielle Staub Reveals How Teresa Giudice Helped Her Fiancé Propose
REALITY TV danielle staub engaged 20 times tells all proposal pp 1
Brandi Rhodes Shares Her Favorite Tips On Styling A Baby Bump To Perfection
STYLE
'Total Divas' Naomi Reveals What The Cast Is REALLY Like, What To Expect In 2018
REALITY TV Naomi Total Divas Interview PP 1
Lady Gaga Has Friends Worried About Her Health
NEWS