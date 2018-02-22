Where’s The Girl Code? Vicki Gunvalson Sets Up Kelly Dodd’s Ex With Another Woman!

Page Six reported that theMichael with one of her friends back in early December. reported that the OG of the OC set up Kelly’s exwith one of her friends back in early December.

RHOC and after filming was over. Things have gotten Jolie. The fallout of Kelly and Michael’s marriage played out onand after filming was over. Things have gotten so ugly between the two of them that it’s been reported he’s going for full custody of their 11-year-old daughter

So its surprising that Vicki would want to play matchmaker to Michael, given the delicate situation that Kelly is in and that the two seemed to be on good terms at the most recent RHOC reunion.

To make matters worse, the woman Vicki set Michael up with was also a friend of Kelly’s at one point. Ouch. An insider told Page Six that Vicki and her pals took a trip to Las Vegas together, and Vicki “FaceTimed with her boyfriend Steve [Lodge]. He and Michael are really good friends and Michael was with him so they waved ‘hi.’ Michael said he was having a rough time, and the women said they felt awful."

Vicki had a dinner party shortly after and invited both her friend and Michael. “They really hit it off because they both have awful exes,” the insider claimed.

Michael’s new love interest in question "doesn’t want to be dragged into Kelly’s mess” so she’s “being really careful” while “having fun.” “Vicki’s scared too because she has to film with Kelly,” the insider revealed, noting also that his new girlfriend doesn’t want to be on the show and already turned down an opportunity to be on another franchise, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.