Messy Situation
Where’s The Girl Code? Vicki Gunvalson Sets Up Kelly Dodd’s Ex With Another Woman!
The ‘RHOC’ star played matchmaker for him and one of her friends.
Whatever happened to girl code, Vicki Gunvalson? The Real Housewives of Orange County star has been playing matchmaker, which in most situations is a nice thing, except if you are doing it for your castmate Kelly Dodd’s soon to be ex-husband! Click through for all the details.
1 of 7
2 of 7
3 of 7
4 of 7
5 of 7
6 of 7
7 of 7
1/7
Sound off in the comments below!