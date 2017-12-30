Make That Money
Vin Diesel Tops 'Forbes' Magazine's Highest Grossing Actor List Of 2017!
Gal Gadot, Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson & Johnny Depp also made the top 10.
Vin Diesel had a pretty fantastic 2017, as he was just named number one on Forbes magazine’s annual list of the highest grossing actors in the world! Even better, his fellow Fast and the Furious costar Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson was right behind him at number two! The list wasn’t a men’s only club, however, as female powerhouses like Gal Gadot also made the impressive list this year. Click-through to see who else made it!
