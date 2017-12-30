NEWS
Make That Money

Vin Diesel Tops 'Forbes' Magazine's Highest Grossing Actor List Of 2017!

December 30, 2017 15:43PM

Gal Gadot, Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson & Johnny Depp also made the top 10.

Vin Diesel had a pretty fantastic 2017, as he was just named number one on Forbes magazine’s annual list of the highest grossing actors in the world!   Even better, his fellow Fast and the Furious costar Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson was right behind him at number two!  The list wasn’t a men’s only club, however, as female powerhouses like Gal Gadot also made the impressive list this year.  Click-through to see who else made it!

Vin Diesel Tops 'Forbes' Magazine's Highest Grossing Actor List Of 2017!

Vin reportedly raked in $1.6 billion dollars in global ticketing receipts in 2017, mostly due to the 8th installment of the Fast and the Furious franchise.
Coming in right behind him, however, is The Rock, who ranked second on the list with $1.5 billion dollars. The Fate and The Furious, which stars both him and Vin, reportedly brought in $1.2 billion dollars worldwide, which is far bigger than some of Dwayne's other films from 2017 like Baywatch, which only made $178 million.
Girl power!  Gal Gadot comes roaring in at number 3 on this year's list, as her movie Wonder Woman brought in $820 million dollars worldwide.  Her other films, like Justice League, also helped her claim one of the three top spots on the list.
Emma Watson also made a big splash at the box office this year, as she comes in at number five with $1.3 billion dollars in ticketing sales thanks to the massive remake of Beauty and the Beast.
Thanks to the latest installment in the Pirates of the Caribbean series, Johnny Depp lands himself at number five bringing in $1.1 billion dollars in ticketing sales.
Star Wars: The Last Jedi actors Daisy Ridley and John Boyega come in at number 6 and ten, as they brought in $1.08 billion and $815 million, respectively.
Rounding out the list are Spider-Man: Homecoming star Tom Holland at number 7 with $888 million, Guardians of the Galaxy star Chris Pratt at number 8 with $864 million and Thor: Ragnarok star Chris Hemsworth at number 9 with $845 million.  
What are your thoughts on this year's list?  Sound off in the comments! 

