Photo credit: shutterstock

“I was to be punished for a joke … My soul won’t allow me to be in business with corporations that attempt to frown on freedom of speech, censor artists, and question cultural choices. Not to get too detailed but this isn’t the first time executives have attempted to ‘put me in my place’ for so-called unruly actions,” he wrote. “I will not stand for it. My moral principles will easily walk away from the millions of dollars they hang over my head.”