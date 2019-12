Photo credit: Shutterstock

After the episode aired, LeeAnne issued an apology on Twitter . “I am deeply sorry to those that I have hurt or offended with some of my comments on Real Housewives of Dallas Season 4. It was never my intention to hurt anyone and I will use this as a learning experience to be more aware of my comments in the future. My commitment moving forward is to continue my work fighting for equality and acceptance of all humans,” she said.