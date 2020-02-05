WE tv celebrates the premiere of Marriage Boot Camp: Hip Hop Edition
WE tv celebrated the premiere of Marriage Boot Camp: Hip Hop Edition last night at Liaison Restaurant + Lounge in Los Angeles, CA. This season, some of the biggest names in Hip Hop are moving under one roof to put their relationships to the test. Don’t miss the first episode airing tomorrow at 10pm exclusively on WE tv.
