WE tv celebrates the premiere of Marriage Boot Camp: Hip Hop Edition

February 5, 2020 14:30PM

WE tv celebrated the premiere of Marriage Boot Camp: Hip Hop Edition last night at Liaison Restaurant + Lounge in Los Angeles, CA. This season, some of the biggest names in Hip Hop are moving under one roof to put their relationships to the test. Don’t miss the first episode airing tomorrow at 10pm exclusively on WE tv.

WE tv celebrates the premiere of Marriage Boot Camp: Hip Hop Edition

This season's cast (from left to right): CeeLo Green, Shani, Styles P, Adjua Styles, Balistic Beats, Joseline Hernandez, Dr. Ish, Bianca Bonnie, Stew, and Chozus

CeeLo Green gets the party going at the Marriage Boot Camp: Hip Hop Edition party at Liaison Restaurant + Lounge in Los Angeles, CA

Adjua Styles, Joseline Hernandez and Balistic Beats pose for the cameras at the Marriage Boot Camp: Hip Hop Edition party at Liaison Restaurant + Lounge in Los Angeles, CA

Bianca Bonnie and Chozus make a stylish statement at the Marriage Boot Camp: Hip Hop Edition party at Liaison Restaurant + Lounge in Los Angeles, CA

Joseline Hernandez hits the dance floor at the Marriage Boot Camp: Hip Hop Edition premiere event at Liaison Restaurant + Lounge in Los Angeles, CA

Chozus, Styles P and Dr. Ish  pose for the cameras at the Marriage Boot Camp: Hip Hop Edition premiere event at Liaison Restaurant + Lounge in Los Angeles, CA

