The Weeknd ‘Never Stopped Loving’ Ex Bella Hadid: ‘There Are Still Feelings’

November 17, 2017 16:13PM

The ‘Starboy’ singer was spotted leaving the model’s apartment this week.

The Weeknd is running back to his ex Bella Hadid now that his relationship with Selena Gomez is over! Although The Weeknd (real name Abel Tesfaye) was with Selena for 10 months, an insider says the “Starboy” singer never stopped loving his model ex. However, Bella isn’t as eager to let Abel back into her life, and he’ll have to earn back her trust before she sees him as more than a friend!

“He is talking to Bella a lot and they’ve hung out, too,” an insider told People. “They are not back together. There are still feelings though.”
Added the source, “Abel never stopped loving Bella.”
The Weeknd and Bella broke up one year ago, and soon after, he was spotted kissing Selena. Bella quickly unfollowed Selena on Instagram. “[Bella] still loves him but has her guard up,” another insider told E! News.
“She is not looking to be exclusive with him now, just to be his friend,” the source explained. “His schedule won't allow him to stay focused on her — she knows this from past experience.”
Abel isn’t the only one running back to his ex. Shortly after their split, Selena was spotted hanging out with her ex Justin Bieber again, everywhere from church group meetings to hockey games. The two were even spotted kissing!
