The Weeknd ‘Never Stopped Loving’ Ex Bella Hadid: ‘There Are Still Feelings’

The Weeknd is running back to his ex Bella Hadid now that his relationship with Selena Gomez is over! Although The Weeknd (real name Abel Tesfaye) was with Selena for 10 months, an insider says the “Starboy” singer never stopped loving his model ex. However, Bella isn’t as eager to let Abel back into her life, and he’ll have to earn back her trust before she sees him as more than a friend!