It's Official! Justin Bieber And Selena Gomez CAUGHT Packing On The PDA

November 16, 2017 18:54PM

The couple shared in a hot & heavy make out session during Justin's hockey game.

by

Rumors have been swirling that Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber are back together ever since the Despacito singer was spotted entering Selena’s house a few weeks ago. Finally, the couple have confirmed the rumors when they were caught making out on camera! The Bad Liar singer cheered on her boyfriend while he played hockey on Wednesday night, and during the game, Selena planted a big smooch on the 23-year-old. Click through our gallery to see the steamy photos!

Justin showed up to the hockey game wearing a bight pink hoodie and a white jacket.
Selena opted for a more comfy look, in black sweatpants and a big sweatshirt. She also brought her adorable puppy, Charlie, which she got with her ex-boyfriend, The Weeknd!
The former Disney star cheered on her boyfriend during the game. And in between goals, the pair shared a hot and heavy kiss! The young couple couldn't keep their hands off each other.
As OK! readers know, Gomez and Bieber started dating back in 2010 and were together for almost 5 years. The couple split up after the Boyfriend singer allegedly cheated on Selena with model, Barbara Palvin.
Recently rumors have swirled that the pair were getting back together. Justin was spotted visiting the 25-year-old, who was still dating The Weeknd at the time, at her house for a church meeting. After the visit, OK! exclusively reported that Selena and The Weeknd were both in New York at the same time, and slept in separate locations! Uh oh!
A source told Us Weekly that the couple didn't break up because of Bieber though. "Selena and The Weeknd just fizzled and ended amicably — it wasn't dramatic and it wasn't about Justin," the source revealed.
After that, Selena and Justin were practically inseparable. The couple was spotted getting dinner together on a romantic date night, attending church together and even going on bike rides together — where they both couldn't stop smiling. "Selena always had feelings for Justin. Her friends want her to be cautious because she has been in such a good place post-surgery," an insider dished to Us Weekly.
The two reconnected again after Gomez had a kidney transplant earlier this year. “She is in love with Justin and always will be,” a friend told RadarOnline.com.  “There is nothing anyone can do or say to change that, ever," the source said.
