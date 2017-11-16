It's Official! Justin Bieber And Selena Gomez CAUGHT Packing On The PDA

Rumors have been swirling that Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber are back together ever since the Despacito singer was spotted entering Selena’s house a few weeks ago. Finally, the couple have confirmed the rumors when they were caught making out on camera! The Bad Liar singer cheered on her boyfriend while he played hockey on Wednesday night, and during the game, Selena planted a big smooch on the 23-year-old. Click through our gallery to see the steamy photos!