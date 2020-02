Photo credit: Shutterstock

However, the Carter’s controversial move drew in a lot of support from fans shortly after the clip went viral. “They were not the only ones who didn’t stand up. Sometimes folks’ legs/feet are just tired,” one fan wrote. Another wrote, “I’m confused. There were so many people who were sitting as well.” A third chimed in, “Out of everyone that was sitting down, of course, the focus is on Beyoncé and Jay-Z.”