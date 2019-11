Photo credit: MEGA

Wendy also addressed “the elephant in the room” which has been her split from Kevin Hunter after he fathered another child and her sober house stay earlier in the year. “I've been having a very, very tough year but, slowly but surely, I'm climbing out of the pit and this is one of those monumental days that makes me say, you know, if you don't believe in yourself who will believe in you?" she told the audience. "Sometimes life is a very lonely path and you've got to make some hard decisions."