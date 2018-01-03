All The Guys Paris Hilton Dated Before Chris Zylka Proposed With A $2 Million Ring

For the past few years, Paris has had a series of steady boyfriends, including businessman Thomas Gross from 2015 to 2016 and River Viiperi (who was 11 years younger) from 2012 to 2014.

In 2012, she broke it off with Dutch DJ Afrojack, whom she dated after her split from baseball player Doug Reinhardt in 2010.

In between those romances, Paris briefly dated Cy Waits, whom she was arrested with in August 2010 on suspicion of cocaine possession and for allegedly driving under the influence. She also dated Hangover director Todd Phillips for a hot minute.

Prior to the 2010s, Paris was rumored to have hooked up with a slew of various men, including Brandon Davis, Travis Barker, Kid Rock, Andy Roddick, Josh Henderson, DJ AM, Brody Jenner, Jared Leto, and even soccer player Christiano Ronaldo.

In 2008, Paris dated Good Charlotte guitarist Benji Madden, who went on to marry Cameron Diaz a few years later.

Before getting engaged to Chris, Paris was engaged to Greek shipping heir Paris Latsis (yes, another Paris) in 2005. He proposed with a $5 million, 23-carat engagement ring (sorry, Chris), one carat for each year of Paris’ life. Paris ultimately broke off the engagement because she felt she was too young.

After the end of Paris squared, Paris briefly dated yet another Greek shipping heir, Stavros Niarchos, in 2006.

Before Chris and her ex Paris, Paris was engaged to yet another man, Jason Shaw, but the two called it quits in 2003. (He also gifted her a stunning pear-shaped diamond engagement ring like Chris did.)

And of course, before all these men, Paris dated the infamous Rick Salomon when she was just 19-years-old. In 2001, the pair made a sex tape, which leaked in 2003 and was called “1 Night in Paris.”