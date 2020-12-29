Wonder Woman star Gal Gadot‘s wonderful new Malibu, Calif., condo is a must-see!

The brunette beauty, 35, and her husband, Tel Aviv real estate developer Yaron Varsano, already own a home in Israel and a mansion in the Hollywood Hills. The lovebirds purchased their first home in the sunny state in 2016 for $5,550,000.

Now, the actress and her hubby have a second place to reside during their stay in the U.S. with their two children, daughters Alma, 9, and Maya, 3. Gadot purchased her oceanside Malibu home on December 21 for $5,000,000 with the help of broker Chris Cortazzo from Compass.

