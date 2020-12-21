From one sunny spot to the next? Zac Efron put his Los Angeles, Calif., home on the market through realtor Kathrin Nicholson from The Agency for $5,900,000 after purchasing the property in 2013 for $3,995,000.

OK! previously reported that there is talk of the Baywatch star permanently relocating to Australia, as he has been spending his time Down Under during quarantine. Efron has remained in Australia since his move down there in March, where he is currently filming his new survival thriller, Gold, and has been falling fast for his Aussie girlfriend, Vanessa Valladares.

A source exclusively told OK! that the Neighbors star is so smitten with the 25-year-old — a model and waitress at a local café — he’d sooner get married than spend a moment apart.

“Zac’s convinced he’s found Mrs. Right,” the insider previously dished. “They just click, and after all the dating Zac’s done, he’s ready to settle down. I really think he’s at the point where he’d marry Vanessa tomorrow if she said yes.”

Now that his house has hit the market, can other big changes be on the horizon?

Scroll through to see Efron’s Los Feliz Oaks secluded home with stunning ocean views.