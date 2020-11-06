With rumors swirling that Zac Efron plans to relocate to Australia permanently, the news of his new role in the upcoming survival thriller, Gold, has people questioning if this is another step toward moving Down Under for good.

According to Deadline, the film will begin shooting this month in Australia. Efron — who is currently dating Vanessa Valladares — moved to the continent in March and remained there throughout quarantine.

The new flick will follow two strangers who stumble across the biggest gold nugget ever found in the desert. They hatch a plan to protect and remove their find. One must stay with the nugget and endure harsh conditions, wild dogs, and intruders, while the other goes to find equipment.

Anthony Hayes will direct and star in the movie, which is based on a screenplay he co-wrote with Polly Smyth.

Efron’s last appeared on the Netflix mini-series, Down to Earth With Zac Efron, but he has Stephen King’s Firestarter and the Disney+ remake of Three Men and a Baby on his agenda, too.

The actor has been living in the beachside town of Byron Bay since earlier this year. The handsome hunk met his new flame in the town in July when she was waitressing in a local café.

The Daily Mail Australia revealed in August that he canceled his flight back to L.A. following their whirlwind romance. “He was only planning to fly home if he had to,” a source told the outlet. “He didn’t really want to go back to America.”

It seems like the hunk might be off the market for good as he’s rumored to be planning on getting down on one knee.

An insider told OK! in October that the 32-year old is due back in L.A. to film the Disney+ film “but won’t necessarily be allowed back into Oz because of travel restrictions, and Vanessa isn’t currently allowed to leave because of the clampdown on travel. The only way she could accompany Zac is if they got married.”

The Greatest Showman star played the field for a long time — he was most famously dated Vanessa Hudgens in his teenage years and was linked to Alexandra Daddario in 2017 and Sarah Bro in 2019. It seems like he’s had his fun and is ready to be off the market for good, and the 25-year-old aspiring model could be the one. He told Cosmopolitan in 2017 that he “didn’t think much about settling down until recently.”

“Now that I’m getting closer to my 30s, I’m around some great relationships and I’ve seen expert couples at work. I’m realizing that you have to find your own happiness before you can make somebody else happy,” he shared.