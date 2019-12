Photo credit: Broadimage/Shutterstock

On September 6, Zooey and Jacob, 47, revealed they were breaking up after four years of marriage. “After much discussion and a long period of contemplation we have decided we are better off as friends, business partners and co-parents rather than life partners," Zooey and Jacob's statement read. "We remain committed to our business, our values and most of all our children. Thank you for respecting our privacy at this time."