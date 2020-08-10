Jinger Vuolo (nee Duggar) found herself on the flip side after many fans criticized her move to advise on how to “stay encouraged” while battling with the life of being single. The advice aired out in her new podcast episode with her hubby, Jeremy Vuolo, attracted a litany of comments from her fans.

Other fans couldn’t hesitate to point out that the star was “out of her pay grade” by addressing a subject that she was least experienced in. Drawing in the fact that the female star entered into courtship when she was only 22, many of her fans gave a no-welcome to her advice.

“Jinger was single for like five minutes. Don’t think she knows much about that topic,” wrote one of the commentators wrote to express discontent.

“Yikes, you were not single long,” Another fan added.

Since Jinger wasn’t single to mingle for long looking for “Mr, Right,” another fan felt that she had no idea of what it feels to be single.

“Nope, sorry, Jinger. I cannot take this seriously. You have no idea what it is like to be single. You have never been responsible on your own for anything at all. You went from your parents’ house to your husband’s house. And you were very young to get married as well, so it isn’t like you were single for very long.” Another fan chimed in.

Despite the fact other commentators felt that the star was too inexperienced to handle the subject explicitly, others were at least happy with the perspective shared by the Duggar’s daughter.

While others get to settle in relationships and get married hassle-free, walking past ‘singleness’ has never been an easy task to take on. And Jinger’s elder sister, Jana Duggar, has a better experience of what it looks like, as she continues searching for ‘The One” at the age of 30.

From a clip retrieved from the 22 episodes of ‘Counting On,’ Jana revealed that she wasn’t in courtship. But that couldn’t go without a question of what was going on in her romantic life.

“You recently mentioned online that you’ve, in fact, been in courtships, but they never went anywhere. Can you elaborate on that?” One of the TLC producers questioned Jana in the clip.

In her response, Jana revealed, “There have been, yeah, a number of guys ask. Just, like, nothing’s worked out. Different ones of us have been in relationships, courtships, whatever you want to label it as. Of course, it doesn’t always end in marriage, and that’s OK. Like .., you have to sometimes talk with someone, get to know someone, and just realize, ‘You know what?’ It doesn’t have to end in marriage.”

Some times back, she joked that her Prince Charming could be taking time as he might not be coming as she expects, what she describes as “riding in on a green turtle instead of a white horse.”

Even though she doesn’t seem to speed up the process of taking her Romantic life into a new level, the 19 Kids and Counting alum told US Weekly in early July that she longed to be married, and added that she was “…just also trying to stay busy…” with whatever comes her path.

According to a source, her parents Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar are getting uncomfortable and losing their cool with the single status of their eldest daughter.

The parents yearn to see their daughter meet a nice guy, date him, get engaged, make it to marriage, and start anew family straightaway.

But she isn’t just going to marry someone to quench her parents’ thirst. And she doesn’t seem to be in a hurry to follow the Duggars norm.