Another new beginning on The Hills: New Beginnings. Rod Stewart‘s son will reportedly join the drama-filled crew for season two.

Sean Stewart is set to make an appearance on MTV’s hit reality show alongside girlfriend Audrina Patridge. The lovebirds started dating earlier this year after being introduced through mutual friends Heidi Montag and Spencer Pratt, who are also on the new season.

Page Six reported that, although the 40-year-old is not an official cast member, Stewart will be featured in a few clips throughout the season due to his romance with Patridge. Stewart is the son of the 75-year-old rock legend and Alana Stewart, also 75.

AUDRINA PATRIDGE HAS A NEW BOYFRIEND! FIND OUT WHO HE IS

Patridge was previously romantically linked to Ryan Cabrera, Matt Chase and Josh Henderson, following her messy divorce from ex-husband Corey Bohan. Patridge and Bohan — who were married for 10 months before they split in September 2017 — share daughter Kirra, 4.

The cast and crew filmed three episodes of The Hills: New Beginnings — which was renewed for a second season in July 2019 — before the COVID-19 pandemic put a pause on production over the summer. Filming resumed in Los Angeles, Calif., in October.

Patridge, Montag, Pratt, Brody Jenner, Justin Bobby, Frankie Delgado, Whitney Port, Brandon Thomas Lee, Jason Wahler and Kaitlynn Carter are all set to return to the show. Mischa Barton and Stephanie Pratt will not be a part of the new season.

‘THE HILLS’ CAST FURIOUS OVER SALARY DIFFERENCES — ‘TENSIONS ARE FLARING’

While Jenner and Carter broke up shortly after season one aired, Page Six reported that Jenner is “OK” with his ex still being on the show. “He has no problem with it,” an insider dished to the outlet. “If the show is true to their lives, she’s a part of his life even if they’re not together.”

It is unclear if Carter, 32, will discuss her two-month romance with Miley Cyrus on the show, as they were together after Carter’s split from Jenner and Cyrus’ breakup from ex-husband Liam Hemsworth. “This past July, I went on vacation with a female friend; the next thing I knew, I was in love with her,” Carter previously Elle. “It wasn’t quite that simple, of course. But it also wasn’t very complicated, either.”

It has yet to be revealed when season two will premiere.